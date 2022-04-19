5 things to watch as Mets and Giants play four-game series at Citi Field

Pete Alonso Starling Marte celebrate at home plate Citi Field April 2022

Here are five things to watch as the Mets and San Francisco Giants play a four-game series at Citi Field, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday…

Max Scherzer’s first home start as a Met

Scherzer’s first two starts as a Met came on the road, with the first against the Nationals in Washington and the second against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

In his first start, Scherzer was intentionally holding back while still getting over a minor hamstring issue — and that was evident because he didn’t induce a single swing and miss on his fastball. After the game, manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer was operating with a “governor.”

Scherzer looked more like himself against the Phillies, but was uncharacteristically wild in a first inning that got his pitch count up and resulted in him lasting only 5.0 innings. After the start, Scherzer said getting used to his now-healthy hamstring took a while to adjust to.

Set to start the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Scherzer should be fully healthy and could benefit from the extra adrenaline that comes with pitching at Citi Field as a Met for the first time.

Canha and Nimmo have both missed the last three games after testing positive for COVID-19 while being asymptomatic.

When it comes to their potential returns, vaccinated players are eligible to be activated as soon as they’re deemed to no longer be infectious and are cleared by doctors. Unvaccinated players have to test negative twice before being cleared to return.

Canha is vaccinated and boosted, while Nimmo has not said whether or not he is vaccinated.

Mets OF Mark Canha

Save for Saturday’s two-run showing, the Mets’ offense has been fine without Canha and Nimmo — scoring 10 runs on Friday and five runs on Sunday. But getting back two of their best on-base guys will be a boon when it happens.

Strength vs. strength

The Mets’ starting rotation has put up historic numbers over the first 10 games of the season, with the lowest ERA since the earned run became an officially tracked stat in 1913.

Story continues

San Francisco’s starting rotation hasn’t been quite that good, but it is formidable. Alex Cobb (3.60 ERA), Logan Webb (1.29), and Carlos Rodon (1.50) are scheduled to start the first three games of the series, with Anthony DeSclafani (4.32) getting the ball in the final game.

New York will counter with Tylor Megill, Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, and Carlos Carrasco.

Overall, the Giants — with strong relief work to go along with their very good rotation — have given up just 20 runs this season as they’ve raced out to a 7-2 record as they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for supremacy in the NL West.

On the offensive side of things, Joc Pederson is one of the only Giants off to a hot start.

Polar Bear power

Pete Alonso is off to a sizzling start to the season power-wise, with three home runs, three doubles, and a league-leading 14 RBI.

Pete Alonso

Alonso hasn’t gotten on base a ton, as evidenced by his .231/.289/.538 triple slash, but it seems like just a matter of time before he starts firing on all cylinders.

Against the Giants this week, with the temperature expected to be in the high-40s to low-50s, Alonso’s ability to cut through the elements (as he did on Sunday when he hit an absolute missile of a home run to left center against the Arizona Diamondbacks) could be huge for the Mets.

Seth Lugo and the rest of the bullpen

The one major concern during the Mets’ first 10 games has been the bullpen, which coughed up two eighth-inning leads last week and then made an 8-1 lead against the Phillies nearly disappear before holding on.

Edwin Diaz, Drew Smith, and Chasen Shreve have been stellar, and Adam Ottavino has been solid while dancing in and out of some jams. Things have been dicey otherwise.

Joely Rodriguez has not pitched well, Trevor May missed some time with a minor tricep issue, and Sean Reid-Foley could be ticketed for Triple-A Syracuse when the rosters revert to 26. But the main worry has been about Lugo, who has not looked like himself.

In 4.1 innings over five appearances, Lugo has allowed four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven.

If Lugo can regain his form, the Mets should be in solid shape. If not, they’ll likely need to bring in reinforcements sooner rather than later to help strengthen their late inning bridge to Diaz.