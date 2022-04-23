5-star recruit GG Jackson poised to reveal college decision. Here’s what we know

Ridge View High School five-star basketball prospect GG Jackson’s college recruitment appears to be coming to an end.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello — while at a Nike AAU event Friday night in Indianapolis — reported via Twitter that “elite junior GG Jackson says his college decision is ‘100%’ coming next week. Plans to have a press conference at his school.”

That announcement and press conference are expected to come Wednesday at Ridge View, according to two sources with knowledge of the probable date. A time for the announcement was not known as of Saturday morning.

Ridge View is also expected to officially introduce new boys basketball coach Joshua Staley on Wednesday. Staley’s hire is expected to be approved by Richland 2 school board Tuesday night.

In March, Jackson listed his six final options as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina, South Carolina and playing professionally with the G-League. According to Borzello, UNC coach Hubert Davis and assistant Sean May as well USC coach Lamont Paris and former USC coach Frank Martin were on hand Friday in Indianapolis to watch Jackson’s CP3 team play during the second NCAA live period of the spring.

Jackson took official visits to Duke, Georgetown, South Carolina and North Carolina. G-League officials spoke with Jackson and his family in the past, and they also took a tour recently of pro option Overtime Elite.

South Carolina was believed to be the front-runner for Jackson before Martin was fired. Martin has since landed at UMass and offered him recently. Jackson met with Paris in late March.

“It went really well,” said outgoing Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman, who is leaving to coach Oak Hill Academy. “Coach Paris is an amazing person. I think he is going to be similar to coach (Shane) Beamer. And the community is going to get behind him, and want to be around him just because of his personality.”

Many recruiting analysts think Jackson’s decision will be between UNC and Duke. The Blue Devils have five commits already for the Class of 2023 in addition to a loaded 2022 class coming in for new coach Jon Scheyer.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Jackson are 100% for North Carolina, with the On3 and Rivals picks heavily weighted to the Tar Heels as well.

UNC coaches Davis and Jeff Lebo flew to South Carolina and met with Jackson and his family in the days before the Tar Heels’ Final Four matchup against Duke. The Tar Heels had one off-campus visit left with Jackson and waited until then to use it.

“That was nuts. I’m thinking they have to get locked in for the game. That just goes to show you the confidence they have, and the trust they have in their players,” Jackson told Inside Carolina. “I felt really special. It opened up my eyes to how much they want me, as a school.”

With college decision imminent, Jackson will also have to decide where he will spend his final year of high school. He could stay at Ridge View and play for Staley, go to Oak Hill with Stoneman or go to another national powerhouse program.

Jackson averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds this season and was named the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year in leading Ridge View to the Class 5A championship. He participated in USA Basketball’s Men’s Junior National Team mini camp April 1-3 in New Orleans.

Jackson started his AAU season with CP3 and had 25 points and 10 rebounds in his final game last weekend.