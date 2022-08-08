5 REITs With A Dividend Yield Above 6%

These five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pay 6% dividend yields to their investors. Each one trades on the New York Stock Exchange, each has an average daily trading volume of greater than 100,000 shares.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) is paying investors a 6.11% dividend. The company holds $38 billion in real estate assets focused on select U.S. real estate verticals, including residential rental, office, development, logistics properties, net lease and real estate-backed credit, according to its website.

Morgan Stanley in July maintained its overweight rating for Bridge Investment and lowered the price target from $26 to $21, a 19% drop.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is paying a 6.13% dividend. It calls itself the diversified experiential REIT. The company has total investments of $6.4 billion with 355 locations across the United States and Canada. According to the website, “EPR Properties has historically outperformed both the Russell 1000 and MSCI US REIT Index in total return, including consistent and strong cash dividend yields.”

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) pays a 6.9% dividend. Now in its tenth year of operation from headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, this REIT invests entirely in healthcare facilities, holding 171 buildings with 314 leases. The most recent analyst rating from January 2022 is a downgrade by Keybanc from overweight to sector weight. Global Medical reported Q2 earnings on Weds., August 3.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) pays a dividend yield of 6.73%. This REIT calls itself “the global source for hospital capital,” emphasizing its healthcare facilities orientation. The company’s properties are 60% in the United States, 20% in the United Kingdom, 6% in Switzerland, 6% in Germany, 4% in Australia and the rest spread around the world. Credit Suisse recently downgraded Medical Properties from outperform to neutral with its price target reduced from $23 to $17. JP Morgan recently downgraded the REIT from overweight to neutral with a price target reduction from $24 to $18.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is paying a 6.26 % dividend. The REIT owns what it calls “premiere shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.” It owns properties across North America, Europe and Asia. Simon Property owns an 80% interest in Taubman Realty Group, which owns 24 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Jeffries analysts on June 30 downgraded the REIT from buy to hold with a price target of $100.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.

