5 potential trade destinations for Eagles’ QB Gardner Minshew

When Gardner Minshew popped into Nick Sirianni’s office after the Eagles 33-18 win over the New York Jets in Week 13, he made it clear that he wants to be a starter, and the backup quarterback was transparent in voicing his goals.

Minshew completed 80 percent of his passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns and almost was traded to the Panthers before Howie Roseman decided against the move.

The former Washington State star has one year left on his rookie contract, counting $965,000 against the salary cap in 2022, and he’s among the most valuable backup quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

If Philadelphia is open to moving Minshew for the right compensation, we’ve provided 5 potential destinations that would be a solid fit.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Minshew can be the bridge quarterback for a rookie and could flourish alongside players like Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson.

His personality would fit the city as well.

2. Houston Texans

Minshew is a confident dude, and if the Texans are set to move on from Deshaun Watson, the Eagles backup would welcome the challenge from Davis Mills.

3. Detroit Lions

Jarod Goff is guaranteed $15.5 million next season, but Detroit could still bring in Minshew to avoid feeling trapped at the position.

Minshew would certainly become a fan favorite.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are the only signal-callers under contract, so if John Lynch trades his starter, Minshew could be a potential option to compete with Trey Lance until he’s fully ready.

Minshew’s salary is less than $1 million per season, meaning that he’d be more affordable than other talents on the open market.

5. Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule is another losing season away from being fired and Minshew could help the Panthers’ potential backdoor into the playoffs in 2022, something that should entice the Carolina head coach.

Minshew could also provide a stop-gap for a rookie head coach drafted to the Panthers as well.

