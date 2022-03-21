5 potential landing spots for Julio Jones in 2022 NFL free agency

Former Alabama stanout wide receiver Julio Jones spent a decade of his NFL career with the team that drafted him No. 6 overall in 2011, the Atlanta Falcons. He then spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans. Now, he is a free agent.

Jones, now 33-years old, has not put up career numbers since 2019, his penultimate season with the Falcons.

Injuries and poor situations have plagued him over theist two seasons.

A fully healthy Jones may be a difference-maker on a team with a need at wide receiver. With his experience in the league as a top-tier receiver, Jones may also serve a key role as a veteran mentor for other, younger receivers or the team overall.

There are certainly teams that could utilize him in the upcoming 2022 NFL season, here are five that should look to pursue the Crimson Tide great.

Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles need an offensive boost. Adding Heilman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL draft was above in the right direction. Though Jones likely wouldn’t be around all too long, a year or two for Smith learning from Jones would certainly be valuable. Oh, and not to mention that Jones is still a legitimate offensive weapon.

Minnesota Vikings

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings brought back Kirk Cousins and are looking to compete. Adding another skilled wide receiver for Cousins to throw to other than Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson would definitely be appreciated.

Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The abilities of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams should not be understated. However, if the Chargers wanted to give Justin Herbert a third solid option at receiver, a relatively cheap contract for Jones might be the ribbon on top of the spending spree the Los Angeles Chargers went on in 2022 free agency.

Green Bay packers

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Green Bay Packers no longer have the Aaron Rodgers- Davante Adams duo. The receiving corps for Green Bay is now headlined by Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb with others like Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the mix, as well. Bringing in Julio Jones may not be everything this offense needs, but it will certainly help.

Story continues

New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have their franchise guy in Mac Jones. Now, all the front office needs to do is surround him with wide receiver talent to make the offense thrive and compete with the Bills in the AFC East. Jones would not only upgrade the current receiver corps on the roster, but could offer some veteran leadership for younger guys around the team.

1

1

1

1

1

1