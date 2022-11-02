5 lions escape Sydney zoo exhibit, sparking lockdown

Visitors staying at a Sydney zoo overnight as part of a special event were hoping for a roaring good time but got more than they bargained for when five lions bolted from an exhibit, causing a brief lockdown.

The animals’ not-so-great escape took place at Taronga Zoo early Wednesday, prompting the zoo to sound a “code one” alert and rush guests of its “Roar and Snore” overnight stay program to safety.

The alarm was raised and a lockdown was put in place after surveillance video showed a male adult lion called Ato and four cubs outside their enclosure at 6.30 a.m. local time, although they were still in an area separated from the rest of the zoo by a six-foot fence.

Zoo keepers tranquilized and returned one cub while the remaining four lions made their way back into their den on their own.

The zoo said its emergency response kicked in less than 10 minutes after the lions escaped the main exhibit area. The lions were confirmed to be back in their enclosure by 9 a.m.

There were no injuries to people or animals and the zoo opened as normal.

“The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken,” Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a news conference.

The police were called to the zoo and staff hurried to lead guests of the “Roar and Snore” program away from danger.

“They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings’,” Magnus Perri, one of the guests, told news outlets as his family left the zoo.

The lion exhibit will remain closed until it is deemed “100% safe,” said zoo director Simon Duffy.

Taronga Zoo’s lion enclosure is home to Ato and Maya and their five cubs: Khari and Luzuko who are male and Malika, Zuri and Ayanna who are female. Maya and Ayanna stayed in the enclosure while the others slipped out.

The zoo does not yet know how the animals escaped, but Duffy called it a “significant incident” that would be investigated.

