5 landing spots for Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is one of the most interesting pieces rumored to be in trade talks ahead of next week’s deadline.

The two-time All-Star has averaged 19.1 points and 12.1 rebounds in 46 games this season and has proved himself to be about a 20-10 player for the last three seasons. But his price is unknown and expected to be high, considering the Pistons are reportedly looking for multiple first-round picks for another high-priced deadline acquisition in Jerami Grant.

Sabonis has a team-friendly deal and is only 25-years-old. If he’s dealt, expect the price to be high.

So which teams might be an option for Sabonis?

Washington Wizards

It makes sense to start with the local team.

Sabonis would certainly give the Wizards another scoring threat in the paint, but a lineup with Sabonis and Bradley Beal on the floor wouldn’t be the strongest defensive lineup. But adding the Pacers’ All-Star would come at a cost.

Would the Wizards be willing to ship off likely multiple young players, like Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and/or potentially multiple picks? If Indiana sets the price, it’d certainly include a few of the talented youngsters in Washington.

Charlotte Hornets

If the Hornets are looking for a move to turn their already outstanding offense into an even better one, this could be it.

While they are in first in points per game (114.3) and sixth in offensive rating (112.6) this season, adding Sabonis would be, in essence, a “Damn the torpedoes” type of move. But in the Eastern Conference logjam, this could be a move the Hornets consider.

With five scorers already averaging anywhere from 16.6-19.9 points per game, inserting Sabonis into the lineup instead of Mason Plumlee (6.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game), would be a matchup nightmare for most teams. With Sabonis (6-foot-11), Miles Bridges (6-foot-6), LaMelo Ball (6-foot-7) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (6-foot-7), the Hornets would be a tough out.

Boston Celtics

No one can, or will, debate that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are two of the NBA’s youngest and most promising stars. But those two could use a third to take the Celtics to another level.

Boston needs shooting (it is 22nd in the league at 45%), and adding Sabonis to put down low would be a fantastic add for the Celtics. And they’ve certainly got plenty of assets to pair in deals to end up with Sabonis.

Either way, for a team that’s currently 9th in the conference standings and still just five games out of the top seed, giving Tatum and Brown another option would give the Celtics another gear they just don’t have right now.

Sacramento Kings

There were rumors that the Kings were considering De’Aaron Fox as part of a trade for Sabonis, and if that’s the case, shipping off the young point guard could be enticing for the Pacers. Fox, in his fifth season in Sacramento, has averaged 21 points and 5.2 assists per game this season.

Neither team is in the mix to do very much, so this would qualify as a change of pace for both sides. But if the Pacers can swing a deal for Fox and a few draft picks or assets, it’d be hard not to like that deal for them.

Golden State Warriors

If there was a pure chaos version of a potential Sabonis trade, the Warriors fit the bill.

As referenced before, the question with Sabonis has always been his defense — no one doubts his ability to make plays and score. But with Draymond Green anchoring a defense, he can cover for whatever deficiencies there might be.

The trade would likely begin with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody. Golden State is already one of the top teams in the conference, and adding Sabonis to a team that’s among the NBA’s elite would catapult them to title favorites immediately. With Klay Thompson back, the Warriors would be absolutely terrifying.