5 killed, including baby and pregnant woman, in fiery LA crash

At least five people — including a pregnant woman and a baby — were killed when a speeding driver flew through a red light at a Los Angeles intersection Thursday, plowing into other cars and instantly engulfing three in flames.

Surveillance video of the horrific crash obtained by RMG News shows a Mercedes-Benz sedan speeding through a steady red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues with no signs of stopping before it slams into through traffic at around 1:40 p.m.

The impact of the collision shot car parts into the air and immediately set some of the six cars involved on fire.

The Benz sedan speeds through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. RMGNews

Six vehicles immediately ignited after the collision, which shot car parts into the air. RMGNews/Twitter

The five dead include three adults, one infant, and an unborn child, according to CHP. RMGNews

Three of the cars caught flames, sending a plume of heavy smoke into the sky, video from the scene shows.

An official with the California Highway Patrol said the Mercedes driver was traveling at a “high rate of speed” at the time of the collision.

Most of the people involved in the crash are children. NBC4

A pregnant woman and a baby were killed in the accident. Citizen Emergency responders arrive at the scene of the crash. Citizen

Eight of the nine injured were sent to area hospitals and six of the nine are children and teens. The driver of the Mercedes is believed to be one of the people sent to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

The CHP official said the aftermath of the crash “almost looks like a war zone,” describing a scene of crushed and burned-out vehicles with car parts scattered throughout the street.