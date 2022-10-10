5 killed in shooting inside South Carolina home

Five people were killed in a shooting inside a South Carolina home over the weekend, local authorities said.

Police discovered the bodies of four people who were fatally shot inside a home on Bobo Drive in the town of Inman around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

A lone survivor was rushed to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where they died in surgery, according to local CBS News affiliate WSPA.

Two of the victims, 37-year-old Thomas Ellis Anderson and 32-year-old Adam Daniel Morley, lived in the home, the outlet reported, citing the county coroner.

None of the victims, who were found in different areas of the house, were related. All were adults.

Some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

“The sheriff’s office, my office, nobody’s going to let up — not even the prosecutor’s office is not going to let up on this,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said of the quintuple shooting. “They’re all hands on deck. Everybody is really working hard on this.”

The identities of the three other victims have not been released.

The victims were found in different areas within the home and some had multiple gunshot wounds. FOX Carolina

It’s unclear how long the victims had been dead inside the home before they were discovered.

A neighbor told the local FOX station that she heard gunshots on Saturday, a day before the bodies were found.

“You don’t think nothing of it because you’re living in the country,” Sue Gonzalez told FOX Carolina. “But it’s scary.”