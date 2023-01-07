5 dead, including 3 minors, in North Carolina murder-suicide

Five people, including three minors, were found dead at a High Point, NC home in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The bodies of two adults and three juveniles were discovered inside a home Saturday morning around 7 a.m., said police, who were responding to two adults crying out for help.

Police arrived to find a man and woman who had been in the home during the incident and told the officers they needed help, WFMY reported.

Police forced their way into the home, where they found the five people who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina deaths come just two days after 42-year-old Michael Haight fatally shot seven of his family members — including his five children between ages 4 and 17, his wife, and his 78-year-old mother-in-law — in Enoch City, Utah, before turning the gun on himself.

The tragic family murder-suicide occurred two weeks after Haight’s wife, Tausha, filed for divorce. Haight’s sister-in-law said that he had removed all of the family’s guns just days before the slaughter, making them “vulnerable.”