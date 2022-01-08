5 Companies That Began 2022 With Upbeat News on Dividends

Text size





Royalty Pharma

,

Life Storage, and

Viatris

,

among other companies, rang in 2022 by announcing dividend increases this week.

Royalty Pharma (ticker: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of 19 cents a share, up 12% from 17 cents. The stock, which yields 1.7%, had a one-year return of around minus 18%, dividends included, as of the close on Thursday. That compares with a 27% return for the



S&P 500.

Life Storage (LSI), a real estate investment trust, said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement by 16% to $1 a share from 86 cents. That equates to an annualized dividend of $4 a share.

The stock, whose one-year return is about 95%, yields 2.8%. The company owns and manages self-storage properties.

Viatris (VTRS), a global healthcare company, said it would boost its quarterly payout by a penny to 12 cents a share, for a 9% increase from 11 cents. The stock, which yields 3.3%, has a one-year return of about minus 20%.





Alamo Group



(ALG), whose products include street sweepers and vacuum trucks, declared a quarterly dividend of 18 cents a share, up from 14 cents. That is an increase of nearly 30%.

The stock, which yields 0.5%, has a one-year return of about 6%.

Bank OZK (OZK) declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share, up by a penny or about 3.5%. The company is based in Little Rock, Ark.

The stock, which yields 2.4%, has a one-year return of about 50%.

In other news, healthcare conglomerate





Johnson & Johnson



(JNJ) said it would maintain its quarterly dividend at $1.06 a share. The stock, which has a one-year return of 10%, yields 2.4%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]