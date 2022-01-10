1 pending free agent each NFL team should bring back in 2022

The Minnesota Vikings just might have the best head coaching vacancy in the league following Monday’s firing of Mike Zimmer.

They have two of the top offensive skilled position players in football with running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson. The team has a quarterback that has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns in back-to-back seasons with Kirk Cousins.

And while the defensive numbers were in the dumps this year, there’s plenty to be salvaged on that side of the ball by the right coach.

But who is the right coach?

The team obviously has Super Bowl ambitions, and it would be ridiculous to replace a good coach like Zimmer with just anyone. But there will obviously be plenty of interest from all coaching candidates to join a team with one of the more talented rosters in the league.

Here are the five best options to replace Zimmer as the Vikings head coach.

Doug Pederson

If the Vikings are really looking to go all in for a Super Bowl, they might as well start at the top of the list with the one man that’s actually won one of them as a coach. And it’s the same guy that broke their hearts in the process of doing so.

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson would be a solid option to replace Zimmer and hit the ground running.

Not only did he beat the Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship game, but he outwitted New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at Super Bowl LII, when he made the “Philly Special” the NFL’s version of “The Annexation of Puerto Rico.”

Pederson is a proven coach that would actually be believable as a reasonable option to supplant Zimmer.

Jim Harbaugh

The hot-shot option for the Vikings would be convincing Jim Harbaugh to leave the University of Michigan, return to the NFL and coach the Vikings.

He did wonders for the San Francisco 49ers after leaving Stanford.

In his first year with the team, he was awarded Coach of the Year after taking them to an NFC Championship. He then went on to lead them to a Super Bowl appearance with Colin Kaepernick as his quarterback in 2012.

What better way to welcome the 10-year anniversary of that feat than by bringing him to Minnesota? The defensive unit could certainly use a guy like Harbaugh in their ear considering they were the second-worst in yards allowed this season.

Eric Bieniemy

It’s long overdue for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinating extraordinaire, Eric Bieniemy, to land a head coaching job in the NFL.

Sure, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was obviously made in a test tube somewhere. Cousins isn’t matching up from strictly a talent perspective, but he shouldn’t have to if everything else around him works.

Bieniemy has the Chiefs offense humming as good as anyone in football right now. Just imagine the damage he could do with Cook and Jefferson. It also doesn’t hurt to be coaching under the Andy Reid umbrella, either.

The same was the case for Doug Pederson, and he turned out pretty well.

Brian Flores

What were the Miami Dolphins thinking?

Brian Flores had that team headed in the right direction as far as culture rebranding is concerned. They played with more confidence and even won eight of their last nine games of the season.

But if the Dolphins are in the business of throwing away great defensive-minded coaches, the Vikings are in the position of signing them.

Flores’ greatest achievement was helping Bill Belichick mastermind the game plan that ultimately shut down the Los Angeles Rams and won Super Bowl LIII for the New England Patriots in 2018.

If the theme here is improving the defense, he might be the best option on the list for the Vikings.

Kellen Moore

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay made it seem cool for teams to go after young and vibrant coaches on the rise.

If that’s a direction the Vikings are interested in going, then Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore makes a lot of sense

He’s like a kid in a candy store right now in a Cowboys offense with weapons all over the place. There aren’t many situations that fit his skill set better than the one in Minnesota. The team is loaded at the skilled positions, and unlike Zimmer, he’d have a chance to connect with Cousins more from an offensive perspective.

It probably wouldn’t cost the team an arm and a leg to bring him into the fold, either.

