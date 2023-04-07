49ers’ Trey Lance works out with Patrick Mahomes, shows off improved mechanics

Lance works out with Mahomes, shows off improved mechanics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers fanbase was shaken to its core by what unfolded on Thursday.

No, it wasn’t a seismic trade or free-agent signing, but rather a slow-motion, professionally-edited clip of one single pass from 49ers third-year quarterback Trey Lance. Astonishing.

All jokes aside, the clip of Lance, posted by prestonsmithphotography on Instagram, actually had a couple of interesting nuggets included.

First off, Lance was sharing the practice field with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and can be seen in the background of the two-time NFL MVP’s pass at the 0:19 mark.

In addition to working out with elite company, Lance also showed off his improved throwing mechanics, as The Athletic’s David Lombardi pointed out on Twitter.

Lance’s arm slot is noticeably higher and his release appears to be quicker, which is a good sign that the 22-year-old has been working on his mechanics while recovering from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

While Brock Purdy recovers from surgery to repair a torn UCL, Lance and newly signed quarterback Sam Darnold will take the first-team reps for San Francisco during OTAs at the end of May and throughout the summer.

If Lance is able to return to the field healthy and show signs of progress, he should have an excellent chance to retain the starting job.

