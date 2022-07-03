49ers’ Trey Lance ‘ready to go,’ is ‘before his time,’ Jerry Rice believes

Rice believes Lance is ‘very experienced’ and ‘ready to go’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It certainly appears that the Trey Lance era has begun here in the Bay Area.

With veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster, but likely soon to be either traded or cut, the 49ers have signaled an inevitable switch to the second-year signal-caller.

KSBW caught up with 49ers Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice on Thursday, where he was asked about Lance and what excites him about the young quarterback.

“Trey Lance, I think he’s ready to go,” Rice said. “And I think he’s incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy doesn’t have, and that’s the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that. So his mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he’s before his time.”

“He’s a young kid, but he’s very experienced and I think he’s ready to go,” Rice added.

Rice has been a fan of Lance since Day 1 and has gone on record claiming that the 22-year-old has the “it factor.”

It won’t be long before Lance will have an opportunity to prove the Hall of Famer right.

