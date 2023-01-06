49ers thrilled to have Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell back in the mix

Kittle, CMC thrilled to see Mitchell, Deebo back in the mix originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are getting reinforcements back on the field with the return of Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell.

The All-Pro receiver has been sidelined since the club’s Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with ankle and knee injuries. George Kittle spoke on Thursday about what Samuel does for the team, both on and off the field.

“Deebo, he’s and engine for us,” Kittle said. “He is a train on tracks that no one wants to get in the way of. I’m excited to see him with the ball again, because every time he touches the ball, he makes a guy miss, or truck-sticks a guy. He definitely sets a tone for our offense.”

Mitchell has only appeared in four contests this season after leading the team in rushing yards in 2021. Knee injuries have kept the second-year ball carrier off the field, but when he has been healthy, he has averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Christian McCaffrey, who has been a little nicked up with his own ankle and knee injuries, is excited to see Mitchell back on the field. The All-Pro knows what the Louisiana product is capable of and how it can help keep the offense moving.

“It’s been great,” McCaffrey said on Thursday. “So good to have him back. He’s a resilient guy who had to come back twice this year. We are so fired up that he’s feeling good and ready to get back at it.”

Kittle is excited to see the young ball carrier on the field as well. The tight end is heavily involved in the run game and explained what he brings to the game.

“Fantastic,” Kittle said. “Elijah is wonderful to block for. He gets downhill so fast. He makes it easy to block.”

Maybe the most important element about the return of both skill players is how it will potentially allow both McCaffrey and Kittle to rotate off the field a little in Sunday’s final regular season contest with the Arizona Cardinals.

Both Samuel and Mitchell will likely see a reasonable amount of playing time in the Week 18 contest just to get back into the rhythm of playing again. Kittle believes that with the full complement of the offense on the field, including Kyle Juszczyk and Brandon Aiyuk, they will keep the momentum rolling.

The All-Pro tight end noted that the energy Samuel brings, even at practice, is palpable.

“When [Deebo] is doing stuff like that, and Aiyuk is playing at the level he is, all of our skill guys are playing at the level we are, it’s just fun to bring him back into the mix,” Kittle said. “We were feeling ourselves today.”

