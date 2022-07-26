49ers sign Robert Nkemdiche, former first-round pick, to one-year contract

49ers sign former first-round pick for more depth on D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Nkemdiche, selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft, joins his fourth team in the last five years. He was released by Arizona in 2019 after three seasons, appeared in two games that fall with the Miami Dolphins, and after not playing a single snap in 2020, suited up for nine contests with the Seattle Seahawks last year.

In 38 career games, Nkemdiche has posted 59 combined tackles, 11 quarterback hits, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. The Mississippi product has registered 4.5 career sacks, all with the Cardinals in 2018.

He played 21 defensive snaps against the 49ers last season in San Francisco’s 28-21 loss to the Seahawks in Week 4, logging one tackle.

Nkemdiche will provide San Francisco with interior depth in the trenches behind Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. He will compete with Hassan Ridgeway, Devin Givens, Maurice Hurst and 2022 sixth-round pick Kalia Davis for playing time at defensive tackle.

Players reported to training camp in Santa Clara on Tuesday. The team is set to practice for the first time Wednesday.

