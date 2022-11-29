49ers sign cornerback Janoris ‘Jackrabbit’ Jenkins to practice squad

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday.

San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad.

The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012. Jenkins played four seasons with the Rams before being named to a Pro Bowl in his first of two-plus seasons with the New York Giants. After a mid-season trade from New York to the New Orleans Saints in 2019, Jenkins played one more season with New Orleans before signing with the Tennessee Titans last season.

After signing with Tennessee, Jenkins revealed that he preferred to be called “Jackrabbit,” which has been his nickname since entering the league.

In 142 career games, Jenkins has 27 interceptions, 124 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, one touchdown and 576 tackles.

With the 49ers having lost both cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley to season-ending injuries, San Francisco could use veteran depth behind Charvarius Ward, Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack III and Ambry Thomas.

In speaking to reporters on Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked why the team made a move to sign Jenkins to the practice squad now rather than earlier.

“Because he was willing to do it, I don’t think that was the case all year,” Shanahan said. “We’ve been in contact with him for a little bit and he was willing to do it and I’ve always been a fan of Janoris. I know most people have. He’s played at a very high level in this league and to get a player who’s been like that throughout his career to come to our practice squad, we felt pretty fortunate, so we’ll get him here. I think he gets here today, possibly tomorrow, we’ll see him out there Wednesday and start getting some looks at him.”

It remains to be seen if Jenkins will see the field at all for San Francisco this season. However, it should provide the 49ers with much-needed insurance at a key position down the stretch.

