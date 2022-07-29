49ers’ secondary ‘amongst the best’ in NFL, Richard Sherman believes

Sherman believes 49ers’ secondary is ‘amongst the best’ in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman has high expectations for the 49ers’ secondary this season.

The former All-Pro NFL cornerback took to Twitter on Thursday, where he had high praise for San Francisco’s revamped secondary with training camp already underway.

Charvarius Ward, the 49ers’ biggest free-agent signing this offseason, will anchor the cornerback position opposite Emmanuel Moseley. Meanwhile, Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum will look to replace longtime 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt, who signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in June.

Jimmie Ward, a staple of San Francisco’s secondary, should continue to play at a high level as expected. Second-year corners Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas will compete for playing time along with veterans Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson.

Also, the return of safety Tarvarius Moore (torn Achilles), who famously intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV, should provide the 49ers with added depth in the secondary.

If the 49ers can stay relatively healthy this season, Sherman’s prediction might just come true. A combination of established veterans and exciting, young defensive backs certainly has San Francisco’s secondary as potentially one of the better units in the league, and the added depth almost certainly will help.

