49ers roster moves: S Jarrod Wilson released

Associated Press

49ers’ improbable run leads them back to L.A. to face Rams

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t know if they would even get another chance when they punted the ball away in the final two minutes of the season finale still needing a touchdown to extend their season. The road has been far from easy as San Francisco (12-7) needed to force a three-and-out, drive 88 yards for the tying score and win in overtime just to get to the playoffs and then win a pair of nail-biters, including Saturday night’s 13-10 win against the Packers just to get back to the title game. Now two years after a fourth-quarter collapse in the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the 49ers are one game away from returning to that stage.