49ers rookies Danny Gray, Spencer Burford drawing rave reviews

The 49ers might have found gems in the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft from two non-Power Five conference players.

San Francisco took Southern Methodist University wide receiver Danny Gray at No. 105 in the third round and then took offensive lineman Spencer Burford out of the University of Texas at San Antonio No. 134 in the fourth round.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Monday, citing sources within the 49ers, that the team is high on Burford and Gray ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Regarding Gray, San Francisco is praising the 23-year-old’s abilities, which were on display following a 76-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lance in the NFL preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 12 at Levi’s Stadium.

“His speed is lethal for us,” the 49ers source told Schultz. “Just the threat alone, but he can go get it now too. He’s also been receptive to coaching.”

Furthermore, San Francisco also believes that Gray complements their receiving core featuring Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings.

As for Burford, the 22-year-old could be playing his way into a starting role with the way the team is raving about the rookie offensive lineman.

“It’s like he’s already a five-year pro,” a 49ers source told Schultz. “He’s very sound, very smart, and very long. He ran outside-zone in college. … Plug-and-play guy.”

Additionally, what could help Burford land a starting job for the 49ers is that Lance “has total trust in him,” so it doesn’t hurt to have the starting quarterback on his side. However, if that’s not enough, fellow offensive lineman Trent Williams is high on Burford.

“So we’re asking him to do a lot, and he’s been coming on beautifully,” Williams said earlier this month. “The confidence he has and the ability to throw his hands and throw caution to the wind.

“I think his athleticism moving down to guard, being fleet of foot, being able to get up to the second level, I mean, it’s only a matter of time before he takes that leap and is close to being his full potential.”

With no first-round pick until 2024 after trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Lance, the 49ers will have to hit on their picks in the middle rounds to offset the loss. It’s early, but the team might have found NFL-ready talent in Burford and Gray.

