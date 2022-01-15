49ers rivalry renewed, 4 Cowboys make All-Pro teams

The NFL playoffs have arrived and the hype surrounding the rekindled rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might be the biggest story for wild card weekend. Dallas is the favorite in this game but there’s much more to note about a scrappy 49ers team.

Predictions have the Cowboys winning it but the advanced statsspeak to how it’s a tough matchup for Dallas to open up the postseason. Luckily for the Cowboys, they’ve got some big pieces back.

Safety Jayron Kearse is off the COVID list, running back Tony Pollard is good to go, while Dallas returns a couple newly-announced All-Pro defenders after a game off in Week 18. It’s time to buckle up for the most important moment of the Cowboys’ season so far.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-49ers Wildcard Playoff game :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys kick off their playoff campaign on Sunday, January 16 against the 49ers at 3:30 p.m. CT. Click the link to see all the ways to watch, listen, live stream and wager on the wild-card battle in AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys’ Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons named to 2021 NFL All-Pro team :: Cowboys Wire

The AP announced the All-Pro teams for the 2021 season and the Cowboys had three of their players represented on the coveted First-Team list. Right guard Zack Martin added to his ever-growing HOF accolades while two breakout defenders for Dallas earned honors. Dallas even had a special teamer make the second team.

Pollard close to 100% as Cowboys’ final injury report only rules Neal out vs 49ers :: Cowboys Wire

Friday’s final injury report for Cowboys-49ers told one story. Dallas has their big pieces back for the playoff run but it doesn’t come without some loss. Linebacker Keanu Neal suffered injuries in Week 18 and is the only Cowboy ruled out for the wild card matchup.

Chasin’ Six | Dallas Cowboys 2021 :: The Mothership

Relive the 12-5 NFC East championship season in the Cowboys’ video recap of the season and get hyped for Dallas entering their first playoff game since the 2018 season on Sunday.

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers :: The Mothership

It’s a new edition of predictions for the Cowboys with playoff lives at stake and the Dallas staff writers had a sweep with picking the Cowboys to advance to the divisional round. Some had it closer than others, with a potential nail biter brewing.

Advanced stats say surging 49ers present formidable foe for Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

This week’s advanced stats paint a very intriguing picture for the Cowboys and 49ers headed into Sunday. While Dallas is expected to win, the numbers show that San Francisco is the opposite of a pushover and will be a tough opponent in AT&T Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Teams renew historic NFL playoff rivalry during wild-card weekend :: USA Today

Rivalries are timeless in sports and while it’s been a long time since Dallas and San Francisco locked horns in a big playoff game, the emotion and history live through this contest.

Rewind back to the historic games between the two teams and how it shaped the identity and pedigree of both organizations.

From veterans to rookies, Cowboys embracing postseason: ‘It’s where you leave your legacy’ :: Cowboys Wire

Once the Cowboys put a stranglehold on the NFC East, everything was pointing towards the postseason. Dallas makes its first appearance in the dance since 2018 and the whole team is embracing the opportunity to make history and become immortalized in the NFL.

Cowboys-49ers: Eight prop bets for Sunday’s wild-card playoff game :: Cowboys Wire

Dallas playoff time is here and Cowboys Wire has eight prop bets for Sunday’s tilt between historic NFC foes. Make your picks ahead of the game and enter to potentially win fan prizes.

Cowboys biggest advantage over 49ers may exist on special teams :: Cowboys Wire

Everyone knows that the Dallas offense can score in bunches. Everyone knows that the Cowboys’ defense takes the ball away at will and puts together splash plays every week. That being said, the unsung hero for Dallas is their surging special teams unit.

A breakdown on the importance of the third phase and how the Cowboys can set the tone with it in Dallas.

