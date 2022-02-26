49ers, Raheem Mostert have been “in touch” about running back’s return

The 49ers have shown interest in re-signing running back Raheem Mostert, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Mostert’s agent, Brett Tessler, told Chan that the sides “have been in touch” about a new deal for Mostert.

Mostert is scheduled for free agency next month.

He played only four snaps in Week 1 of last season. His knee injury required season-ending surgery.

In the final week of the regular season, Mostert told beat writers that his cartilage was damaged enough to leave a quarter-sized hole. The procedure required a suitable organ donor, according to Mostert.

Mostert, 29, played only eight games in 2020 because of an MCL sprain and two high ankle sprains.

So his age and recent injury history might make returning to San Francisco on a short-term deal his best option. The 49ers have not forgotten the 2019 NFC Championship Game when he had 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers.

