49ers QB Trey Lance already showing vast improvement, DeMeco Ryans reveals

49ers DC Ryans describes how Lance is showing vast improvement

SANTA CLARA — Trey Lance already is keeping the 49ers’ defense on their toes.

It has only been a few practices on the field, but the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has the defense taking notice. Coach Kyle Shanahan might have been a little reserved in his comments about his young quarterback, but defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was very complimentary.

“Trey is doing a great job,” Ryans said. “It’s good to see him and his command, running the offense. He is zipping it past us a lot. He is making it tough on us. Trey has done a great job it’s good to see him just coming into his own role as a leader and being able to take control of the team. We are fired up for Trey and what he can do for us.”

The team had been on the field in both 7-on-7 situations and 11-on-11 team drills. Lance has been consistent, mostly in the short passing game but when he has thrown the ball. But second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga has already noticed a difference as well.

The two players spent a bit of time together as rookies going through the same acclimation process and the second-year safety has enjoyed the camaraderie and competition.

“Man, that dude can sling the rock, I’ll tell you that,” Hufanga said. “Trey has been tremendous. Being a rookie with him was awesome. Being able to see his insight as a quarterback, see what they see and what they are looking for. And what he can do on the field is outstanding.

“Love to go against that competition each and every day. We’re excited to have him and I’m just blessed to be on the same field as him.”

The game has seemed to slow down for Lance, who has confidently taken over as the leader of the offense. While it has only been a few open practices for the media, it is evident that the 22-year-old is on the field directing traffic and correcting errors when he sees them after a play breaks down.

Working with some of the 49ers receivers during the offseason has appeared to help Lance and the group build chemistry on the field. Running back Jeff Wilson shared that Lance has become more decisive and vocal about what he needs from his teammates in the huddle.

“You can tell he’s way more demanding,” Wilson said. “He’s always been demanding, don’t get wrong but you can tell that he’s embracing the role. You can see he’s growing up, he’s maturing at a rapid pace and it’s every day, not just since we’ve been back at OTAs.”

