49ers QB Brock Purdy gifts Trey Lance adorably special Christmas sweater

Purdy gifts Lance adorably special sweater for Christmas

Brock Purdy is shocking the NFL with how he’s performing for the 49ers despite entering the season as the third quarterback on San Francisco’s depth chart.

The 22-year-old is playing with poise under center and not showing signs that he was the No. 262 and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Purdy has credited Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with helping him get acclimated as the starting quarterback.

While Purdy did express his gratitude with words through the media, the rookie signal caller also backed it up after the 49ers’ win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday with a token of appreciation to Lance by giving him a thoughtful Christmas gift, which was a sweater that included a picture of the No. 3 overall draft pick as a child.

While a quarterback typically gives gifts to his offensive line, running backs, or receivers, Purdy understands that Lance has played a role in his ability to succeed.

After Lance and Garoppolo went down with foot injuries this season, there were questions about whether the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVII aspirations were done, but the Iowa State product has shown that he can make plays on offense and ride arguably the best defense in the NFL.

As Purdy continues his role as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, Lance and Garoppolo will remain his biggest cheerleaders and supporters.

