49ers might not decide on two key players until Titans gameday

The 49ers are not likely to know whether running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be available to play in their Thursday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans until the day of the game.

“We’re holding out hope that they’ll be ready to go,” Shanahan said Monday morning on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“I know it’s a short turnaround here. Obviously, they weren’t ready to go yesterday but we’re not going to have any full practices this week, but if they can go, we’ll definitely let them go. So we’ll probably have to take it all the way up to kickoff.”

The 49ers, coming off a 31-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, return to action Thursday night. Teams must declare which players are inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

Mitchell has been cleared through the NFL’s return-to-play concussion protocol but continues to be bothered by a knee injury. Al-Shaair was inactive on Sunday due to an elbow injury.

The 49ers sustained two injuries during Sunday’s game at the safety position. Starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who had a strong game, had an ankle sprain. He returned to action but is listed as day-to-day.

Rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained a knee sprain in the first half, did not return to action and will be evaluated as the week goes on.

“We’re holding out hope for him,” Shanahan said of Hufanga.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was evaluated on Sunday for a concussion after he collided with Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Bosa was cleared to return to action. Shanahan said he had not seen Bosa on Monday at the time he spoke with reporters.

Starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley remains sidelined with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Dec. 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Shanahan said Moseley is out for at least the next two games.

“It’s still going to be some time,” Shanahan said. “I think we’d be fortunate to get him by L.A. Hopefully, if he can’t do it then, we find a way to make sure we’re still playing after that game.”

The 49ers finished the regular season on Jan. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams. They are currently in the No. 6 spot in the NFC playoff seeding with an 8-6 record. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference.

