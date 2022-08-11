49ers’ Kyle Shanahan ‘upset’ with NFL over bizarre hat rules

Shanahan upset with bizarre rules that ban famous ‘Shanahat’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s the end of an era, and Kyle Shanahan has a bone to pick with the NFL.

Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous “Shanahat” which took the world by storm in 2019.

In speaking with KNBR 680’s “Murph & Mac” on Wednesday, Shanahan was asked if he plans on wearing the famous hat again this season since retiring it after a disappointing 2020 season.

“I have such beef with them right now,” Shanahan said. “It’s a tough issue going on. They won’t let me pick out my own [hat]. They won’t let me wear any one that’s from a [previous] year, so I can’t wear like an older one. I’ve got to wear the new ones that they give this year. Unfortunately, there’s none I like wearing. Hopefully, we can figure it out or wait until Salute to Service. … It’s just deals. I don’t want to go too hard and get fined or anything but trust me, I’m upset about it.”

The “Shanahat” actually was a design that Shanahan created himself with New Era, finally finding a cap that worked well for him on the sidelines after choosing not to wear one throughout his career.

Unfortunately for Shanahan and a portion of the 49ers fanbase that has a deep-rooted interest in the Shanahat lore, the iconic cap likely won’t see the light of day on the sidelines this season.

A true and utter travesty.

