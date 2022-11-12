49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo trade attempt makes no sense to Cris Collinsworth

Collinsworth can’t understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason.

And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of “49ers Talk.”

“Could Jimmy go to any system and be All-Pro? I don’t know. But I know he can take this team anywhere they want to go,” said Collinsworth, who arrived in the Bay Area on Friday to call the 49ers’ Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Can they win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo? Absolutely, they can. Absolutely, they can.”

The 49ers made a decision after the 2021 NFL season to go with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. Garoppolo even delivered a goodbye address two days after the 49ers’ season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

But when Garoppolo required surgery on his right shoulder in March, his trade value tanked and the 49ers could not find a trade partner.

It was not until after the final preseason game that the 49ers and Garoppolo agreed on a reduced contract for him to remain with the team.

On Sunday, Garoppolo will make his seventh start following Lance’s season-ending ankle fracture in Week 2.

“When people asked me about it in the beginning, I was like, ‘Why would you trade Jimmy Garoppolo?’ This year I think they’re sitting on a heck of a team,” Collinsworth said. “And if something happens, like it did to Trey, then you’re going to need somebody to go.”

The 49ers are 4-4 and currently in the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture.

The 49ers played well two weeks ago in a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to head into the second half of the season with some momentum.

Garoppolo completed 21 of 25 passes (84 percent) against the Rams. His single-game completion percentage is fifth best in franchise history among those with at least 20 attempts.

Although the 49ers made every attempt to trade him, Garoppolo is well-suited for coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, Collinsworth said.

“His strength fits this team better than probably any other team because when you go play-action passes, which you’re going to do because they run it so much, then you’re going to have to have somebody who can raise up, see it and throw it,” Collinsworth said.

“And Jimmy’s release is as fast or faster than anybody in football. He really knows how to work the middle of the field. He has weapons who are run-after-the-catch guys that work the middle of the field great. So his style of play, to me, marries perfectly with what this offense wants to do.”

Among qualifying quarterbacks this season, Garoppolo ranks fourth in average yards per attempt (8.1), sixth in the NFL in passer rating (100.7) and seventh in completion percentage (66.7).

