49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo offers humble answer on ego blow as backup QB

Jimmy G offers humble answer on ego blow as Lance’s backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It doesn’t sound like Jimmy Garoppolo’s ego is bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance’s backup.

The veteran quarterback will take a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with San Francisco, a shocking move that not many people saw coming.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday for the first time since the 49ers’ crushing NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo recapped his “weird” offseason and was asked if returning as a backup, instead of the starting role he has held since late in the 2017 season, was a blow to his ego.

“If that’s going to take a blow to your ego, you gotta check your ego a little bit,” Garoppolo said. “I think you gotta know who you are in this league, who you are as a player, who you are as a person and I think that’s going to carry you a long way. So that’s why I’m not too concerned about that.”

RELATED: Lance reveals mindset with Jimmy G’s surprising 49ers return

Garoppolo has been a true professional since being traded to San Francisco almost six years ago, so his answer should come as no surprise given the veteran leadership he has displayed on and off the field.

As Lance’s backup, Garoppolo will continue to work day in and day out for when his next opportunity arrives. Whether that be this season in place of Lance, or next season on a different team, Garoppolo will stay ready.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast