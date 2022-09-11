49ers inactive list: Who’s in and who’s out for Week 1

Lucas Patrick in, Velus Jones and George Kittle out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Patrick is officially active for the Bears’ Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The team’s starting center practiced all week, but the team was assessing what he could and couldn’t do as he works back from a thumb injury. It’s still unclear whether or not Patrick will be able to play center, or guard, or if he’ll even start. The Bears may just want to use him as a backup.

The full list of inactives for the Bears includes Velus Jones Jr., Alex Leatherwood, Ja’Tyre Carter, Elijah Hicks, Kingsley Jonathan and Trevon Wesco. The Bears selected Jones Jr. in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. He was expected to make an impact both on offense and special teams, but he battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and wasn’t healthy enough to make his NFL debut on Sunday. Outside of Jones Jr., the other Bears inactives are likely healthy scratches.

The 49ers will be without an even bigger name to kickoff the NFL season. George Kittle is officially inactive with a groin injury. Kittle is a big playmaking tight end, and is expected to be one of Trey Lance’s best targets outside of Deebo Samuel.

