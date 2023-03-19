49ers in line for 2024 NFL Draft compensatory picks after free-agency losses

49ers in line for compensatory picks after free-agency losses originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the first week of 2023 NFL free agency, the 49ers have experienced a whole lot more losses than gains.

The 49ers currently are in line to be awarded four additional compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft because of their net losses, OverTheCap.com projects.

The maximum number of draft picks any one team can be awarded for free-agent losses is four, and OTC projects the 49ers receiving picks at the ends of the third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The 49ers already were guaranteed a special compensatory selection at the end of the third round next year (and in 2025) for losing DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans) and Ran Carthon (Tennessee Titans) this offseason to head coach and general manager jobs, respectively.

The NFL’s formula to determine compensatory picks for losses in free agency takes into account a player’s average salary per year, playing time and playoff awards.

According to OTC’s projections, the 49ers’ loss of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a contract scheduled to pay him $24.25 million annually cancels out the team’s addition of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at $21 million annually.

The departure of right tackle Mike McGlinchey ($17.5 million a year with the Denver Broncos) is expected to land the 49ers a third-round draft pick in 2024, while Samson Ebukam’s $8 million average with the Indianapolis Colts currently is worth a fifth-round selection.

Quarterback Sam Darnold’s addition cancels out the loss of Jimmie Ward to the Texans, OTC projects.

Then, the 49ers are in line to receive a sixth-round pick as compensation for losing Emmanuel Moseley to the Detroit Lions and a seventh-rounder for Hassan Ridgeway to Houston.

Here’s a look at all of the 49ers’ activity in free agency:

COMINGS

DT Javon Hargrave (PHI), QB Sam Darnold (CAR), DE Clelin Ferrell (LV), CB Isaiah Oliver (ATL), S Miles Hartsfield (CAR)

GOINGS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (LV), RT Mike McGlinchey (DEN), S Jimmie Ward (HOU), DE Samson Ebukam (IND), CB Emmanuel Moseley (DET), DE Charles Omenihu (KC), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (TEN), OL Daniel Brunskill (TEN), DT Hassan Ridgeway (HOU), DL Maurice Hurst (CLE), S Tarvarius Moore (GB)

RE-SIGNINGS

C Jake Brendel, S Tashaun Gipson, DT Kevin Givens, OT Colton McKivitz, WR Jauan Jennings, LS Taybor Pepper, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, DT T.Y. McGill

UNSIGNED

K Robbie Gould, DE Jordan Willis, DL Kerry Hyder, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Ross Dwelley, CB Jason Verrett, QB Josh Johnson, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Jordan Matthews

