49ers hiring former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator

Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reports.

Wilks took over as the interim Panthers head coach midseason and was a candidate for the full-time position before Carolina hired Frank Reich. Wilks takes over for DeMeco Ryans, who was hired as the Houston Texans head coach after coordinating the NFL’s best defense this season.

Wilks worked as Carolina’s secondary coach before taking over for fired head coach Matt Rhule following a 1-5 start. The Panthers finished 6-6 under Wilks and made a late push for the NFC South title before ultimately falling short. He previously spent the 2018 season as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilks has also worked as the defensive coordinator in Carolina, for the Cleveland Browns and in college at Missouri in addition to multiple roles as a defensive assistant in the NFL and college.