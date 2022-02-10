49ers’ Deebo Samuel thinks Trey Lance will be ‘a superstar’

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel doesn’t believe quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be back with the organization next season, but he has high hopes for his replacement.

Samuel joined Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler on a Super Bowl edition of Ekeler’s Edge this week from Los Angeles, where the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. He said after hearing the post-season comments by Garoppolo, he doesn’t “think there’s going to be another rodeo” with the eight-year veteran.

Samuel on Trey Lance taking over at QB

Quarterback Trey Lance celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and Samuel sees big things for him and the franchise going forward.

“I think Jimmy played a major role in helping Trey become a pro and showing him the ins and outs of the league and showing him what it takes to be the guy. Because Jimmy was the guy for us for three years,” Samuel said.

“I think Trey can be a superstar in this league. But the things that he has to learn is this is officially [his] first offseason. I know [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] is going to do a good job of putting a plan together in order for him to be the guy that we need him to be, because [49ers receiver coach] Wes Welker did that to me. And I think it helped me become the player I am. Because once you have that schedule of what you need to do, how you need to do it, it takes you a long way. And once you get that down, I feel like he’ll be able to get the job done.”

Samuel, 26, played all three of his NFL seasons with Garoppolo, who joined the 49ers for the 2017 season after three years in New England. He was 31-14 as a starter in San Francisco with 11,162 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. Nick Mullens started eight games and C.J. Beathard two in 2020 while Garoppolo dealt with injury.

Samuel’s Super Bowl pick

The 49ers defeated both the Rams (27-24) and Bengals (26-23) in overtime games late in the regular season, but lost to the Rams by a field goal in the NFC Championship game.

He’s sticking with repping the NFC with his Super Bowl pick.

“I take the Rams,” he said. “I got to rock with the NFC anyway. I’m going to rock with the Rams.

Samuel said the “monsters” up front for the Rams defensively are a problem, and “nobody has an answer” for Los Angeles’ offensive weapons in Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Cam Akers and Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites at Bet MGM.