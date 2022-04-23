49ers can cut Jimmy Garoppolo, even if he can’t pass physical

With the 49ers playing the waiting game with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and with Garoppolo not necessarily inclined to play along, some have asked whether the player’s offseason shoulder surgery could keep the 49ers from cutting him.

It’s a non-issue.

Under the labor deal, Garoppolo would be entitled to up to $2 million in salary from the 49ers for 2022 as an injury benefit, if he can’t pass a physical. That’s a far cry from the $25 million in compensation Garoppolo is currently due to earn.

And if Garoppolo would get signed by another team — after passing a physical — he’d be entitled to nothing further from the 49ers.

Garoppolo recently said he expects to be cleared for training camp. The 49ers apparently are hoping to squat on Garoppolo as long as possible, in the hopes that a trade will materialize. But who’s going to give the 49ers anything of value for a player who is under contract for only one year at $25 million?

This awkward dance likely will continue, as the 49ers — arguably too stubborn for their own good — keep squatting on Garoppolo while other fires rage within the organization, including receiver Deebo Samuel wanting out.

