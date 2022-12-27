49ers’ Brock Purdy could become fifth NFL rookie to accomplish rare feat

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Purdy could become fifth rookie ever to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will become just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish this feat.

After replacing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco’s Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy went on to secure wins in each of his first three career starts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

With a win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to win each of the first four starts of his career. (h/t San Francisco 49ers)

Purdy would join former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (Won first 13 career starts in 2004), Mike Kruczek (First six starts in 1968), former Chicago Bears quarterback Virgil Carter (First four starts in 1968) and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms (First four starts in 1979).

Ever since Purdy replaced Garoppolo, the rookie quarterback has continued to defy expectations and even has broken other records along the way.

A win over the Raiders on Sunday would further cement Purdy’s place in NFL history.

