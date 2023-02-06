49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk expects Chiefs to expose Eagles in Super Bowl

49ers WR expects Chiefs to expose Eagles in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sitting on the couch less than a week after his 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Eagles, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has a prediction for Super Bowl LVII.

He’s all-in on the Chiefs.

Aiyuk was a guest on TheSFNiners podcast on Saturday and gave his prediction.

“If I was a betting man, which I am not … hypothetically speaking, if I were to bet on this game, I would take everything that I own, get it in cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs,” Aiyuk said. “Like I said, I’m not going to talk about Philly but …

“Look at me, I’m sitting on the couch, I have no room to talk about nobody playing next week. But like I said, I got the Chiefs. I think the Chiefs… I just, I don’t know. [The Eagles] got their hands full. I don’t know fully about that defense. I don’t know. They talk about them being a good defense, I’m not too sure.

“I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened. So we’ll see. But like I said, you gotta get lucky to win a Super Bowl. And they just got extremely lucky last week, so who’s to say they can’t do it twice. Like I said, I’m not going to speak too much on it.”

In the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers came in with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy as their quarterback. He was hit on his right elbow pretty early in the game by Haason Reddick and was taken out. Then the Niners put Josh Johnson in the game and he was eventually knocked out on a big hit from Ndamukong Suh.

After that, Purdy simply couldn’t throw and the 49ers ended up losing big 31-7, snapping their 12 game winning streak.

Aiyuk in the game had 1 catch for 10 yards to end the first 1,000-yard season of his career.

The 49ers this season lost to the two Super Bowl teams, the Eagles and Chiefs, by a combined score of 75-30 this season. But Aiyuk still claimed in this interview that the 49ers were the most talented team in the NFL.

“The starts started to align, we started to feel good, we went on a run,” he said. “And that’s what makes this one super hard. Because you have to get super lucky. You have to get super lucky. We have a talented football team. We have, hands down, the best football team in the league. Hands down. Hands down. I’m not even about to argue with anybody that thinks they should argue that.

Even watching … I said I’m not going to talk about Philly but I’m sitting here with my family running around, I’m sitting on the couch just watching whatever these sports shows are and they’re just talking about how Philly is the best team, the most loaded team in football. It’s just like, can’t say nothing about it but it’s just like, if you want to go player for player, offense or defense, I don’t think anybody has this.”

