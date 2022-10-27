49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks on from the scrimmage during a game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16 at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-6 (.571); season 61-46-1 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-9 (.357); season 52-54-2 (.491). Off: Chargers, Chiefs. Times are Pacific.

Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in action against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Buccaneers by 1 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2

The Buccaneers have lost four of five and somehow scored only three points at Carolina on Sunday. The Ravens have alternated wins and losses every week and are coming off a win.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Buccaneers 21

Broncos (2-5) vs. Jaguars (2-5)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushes for yardage during the second half against the New York Giants on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m.

TV: ESPN+. DirecTV: 712. (at London).

Line: Jaguars by 2 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2

Both of these teams have dropped four games in a row. Jacksonville gets the edge, though, because even if Russell Wilson is back, he’ll be walking gingerly with that injured hamstring.

Prediction: Jaguars 21, Broncos 17

Dolphins (4-3) at Lions (1-5)

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert runs the ball during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Dolphins by 3 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2

The Lions were playing teams close earlier this season yet have averaged a mere three points in their last two games. The Dolphins are climbing back to their feet after stopping a three-game slide.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Lions 23

Raiders (3-4) at Saints (2-5)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon intercepts the ball against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 49 1/2

The Raiders are using the run effectively and it has given Derek Carr more time in the play-action. It would help if Darren Waller is able to return and contribute. New Orleans is hobbled and has issues.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Saints 20

Patriots (3-3) at Jets (5-2)

New England Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe (4) and Mac Jones (10) walk out of the tunnel before a game against the Chicago Bears on Monday in Foxborough, Mass. (Stew Milne / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Patriots by 2 1/2 O/U: 40 1/2

Losing Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker is going to hurt the Jets, who won’t be as powerful on offense. The Patriots aren’t going to look that bad on defense two weeks in a row.

Story continues

Prediction: Patriots 23, Jets 21

Steelers (2-5) at Eagles (6-0)

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts plays during a game on Oct. 16 in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Eagles by 10 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2

The Eagles are healthy and might be the best team in the league. The Steelers had a great game against Tampa Bay, then came back to earth in a low-scoring slugfest against Miami.

Prediction: Eagles 33, Steelers 21

Panthers (2-5) at Falcons (3-4)

Atlanta Falcons’ Darren Hall (34), BoPete Keyes (22), Grady Jarrett (97) and Troy Andersen (44) play during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Falcons by 4 1/2. O/U: 41 1/2

The Panthers are coming off a stunning win over Tampa Bay, but they figure to regress a bit Sunday on the road against a team that runs well. Carolina will miss Christian McCaffrey.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 16

Bears (2-4) at Cowboys (5-2)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball off during a game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas on Sunday. (Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Cowboys by 9 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2

The Cowboys’ defense is back on track after a dip in Philadelphia, and Dak Prescott is still finding his footing. Chicago is coming off a big win at New England but don’t expect that to be a trend.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Bears 20

Cardinals (3-4) at Vikings (5-1)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 16 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Vikings by 3 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2

The Cardinals have lost 10 in a row at Minnesota. Make it 11 after Sunday, as the Vikings are coming off their bye and have the NFC North title in their sights. Offense is rolling.

Prediction: Vikings 28, Cardinals 21

Titans (4-2) at Texans (1-4-1)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks for a receiver during their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Nashville. (Wade Payne / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2

The Titans aren’t that good, but Mike Vrabel has his team prepared. The Texans are going to control the clock with the run and they’ll be moderately effective that way, but not good enough.

Prediction: Titans 26, Texans 21

Commanders (3-4) at Colts (3-3-1)

Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) is knocked off his feet during a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. (Wade Payne / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Colts by 3. O/U: 39 1/2

The Commanders have won two in a row, and the Colts have a new (and inexperienced) quarterback under center. Still, if Sam Ehlinger doesn’t take a ton of sacks and turn it over, Indianapolis can win.

Prediction: Colts 24, Commanders 20

49ers (3-4) at Rams (3-3)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. (Lachlan Cunningham / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: 49ers by 1 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2

Even though San Francisco has lost two in a row, giving up 72 points in the process, the 49ers have the Rams’ number. The Rams have yet to prove they can consistently win these games.

Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 24

Giants (6-1) at Seahawks (4-3)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during a game on Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Seahawks by 3. O/U: 44 1/2

Without D.K. Metcalf, the Seahawks are going to have a much harder time with this one. The Giants are 6-1 and undefeated on the road. What’s more, they’re gathering confidence by the week.

Prediction: Giants 27, Seahawks 23

Packers (3-4) at Bills (5-1)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (57) during the first half on Oct. 16 in Kansas City, Mo. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Bills by 10 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2

Green Bay’s pass defense is pretty good, and the Bills don’t run it great. But Josh Allen is so dangerous, and that Buffalo front seven is beastly. Aaron Rodgers is going to be swarmed.

Prediction: Bills 35, Packers 24

Bengals (4-3) at Browns (2-5)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback BoPete Keyes (22) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) on Sunday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 47

The Bengals are getting it rolling. Joe Burrow has lots of targets and the Bengals’ defense has been solid all season. The Browns have Nick Chubb, who is an amazing runner, but little else.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Browns 24

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.