49ers among teams interested in cornerback Tre Herndon

With the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday, the 49ers reportedly could add a pending free agent cornerback to their stifling secondary.

San Francisco, along with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants, has expressed preliminary interest in Jacksonville Jaguars corner Tre Herndon, NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported, citing a league source.

Herndon originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He made $1.19 million on a one-year contract with the Jaguars last season, appearing in 15 games with 36 total tackles (27 solo), zero interceptions and five passes defended.

The 49ers’ lone open spot in the secondary is at the nickel back position after bringing back safety Tashaun Gipson. Meanwhile, Jimmie Ward, San Francisco’s top nickel back last season, is scheduled for unrestricted free agency.

As a result, Herndon can fill the nickel should the 49ers sign him with the Vanderbilt product playing 300 of his 506 snaps in the slot last season.

San Francisco possibly adding to their secondary comes on the heels of already beefing up its defensive line with the signing of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Hargrave agreed to join the 49ers on a four-year, $84 million deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The NFL offseason is underway, and San Francisco is making moves to ensure it not only makes a third consecutive NFC Championship Game but also advances to Super Bowl LVIII.

