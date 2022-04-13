“48 Hours” reports on murder of Texas airline employee gunned down outside his home

Reuters

Man who murdered UK lawmaker Amess jailed for life

LONDON (Reuters) -A “cold, calculated and dangerous” man inspired by Islamic State was jailed for life on Wednesday for the murder of veteran British lawmaker David Amess after knifing him to death in a frenzied attack in a church where he was meeting voters. Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of a former media adviser to a prime minister of Somalia, repeatedly stabbed Amess in an attack last October for what he said was revenge for the lawmaker’s support for airstrikes on Syria. Ali, who was on Monday found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict, was sentenced to a whole life term, meaning he will never be considered for release.