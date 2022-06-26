45 missiles prove that sanctions against Russia are not enough, nor are weapons for Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO — SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 22:55

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the 45 Russian missiles fired on Ukraine by Russia on 25 June prove that global sanctions against Russia are not enough.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: “I will take part in the G-7 summit on Monday (27 June – ed.) The NATO summit will take place next week. 45 missiles just within a half of a day and on the eve of such a meeting is another confirmation of our position.

This is a confirmation that sanctions packages against Russia are not enough, Ukraine needs more armed assistance and that air defence systems – modern systems that our partners have, should be not on the test grounds or in storage, but in Ukraine, where they are needed now – they are needed now more than anywhere else in the world.”

Details: Zelenskyy believes that 45 Russian missiles were launched on Ukraine to show “that Russia can allegedly do something, that the Russian army is succeeding in doing something.”

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Russia’s missile strikes are not just the destruction of our infrastructure, they are also very cynical, calculated pressure on the emotions of our people. But it is not for us, it is us who will put the squeeze on. No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the spirit of Ukrainians.”

Background:

Russia fired as many as 50 missiles into Ukraine on the night of 24-25 June. Most of these missiles were fired by Russian aircraft from Belarusian territory.

Russia resumed firing Iskander short-range ballistic missiles from Belarusian territory and for the first time used long-range Tu-22m3 bombers from that country’s airspace.

The Ukrainian Central Intelligence Directorate believes that the Kremlin wants to draw Belarus into the war with the 25 June missile strike.