43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Nominations – The Hamden Journal

Nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies — news categories on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET and documentary categories on Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Along with distributing Emmys in 64 categories, the National Academy will honor two individuals in the news/documentary world with Lifetime Achievement Awards — Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news, and Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker.
The News & Documentary Emmys honor programming content from more than 2,500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar year 2021. ABC leads with 39 nominations, followed by CNN (37), PBS (28) Vice (28), CBS (26) and HBO (23).
Here are some of the top categories. The complete list of nominees is available on the National Television Academy’s website, theemmys.tv.
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC
Anderson Cooper 360, CNN
CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning, CBS
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC
The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN
TODAY, NBC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
20/20, ABC
60 Minutes, CBS
ABC News Soul of a Nation, ABC
CBS Sunday Morning
Nightline, ABC
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Anna Kook, AJ+
Omar Jimenez, CNN
Antonia Hylton, NBC
Paola Ramos, Vice
Rachel Scott, ABC
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
ABC News Special Events, The January 6th Insurrection
Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis, CNN
CBS News, Assault on the Capitol
Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border, CNN
NBC News Specials, January 6 Attack on the Capitol
PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
60 Minutes, CBS, January 6th
60 Minutes, CBS, The Beast
A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege, The New Yorker
ABC News Originals for Hulu, 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Insurrection
Vice News, Vice, Inside the Battle for Jerusalem
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, Afghanistan Unraveling
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Climate Crisis
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC, Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage
The Coup in Myanmar, CNN
VICE News Tonight, Vice, India’s Deadly Delta Wave
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Battle For Care
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Haiti: Descent into Chaos
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
20/20, ABC, George Floyd
The Fall of Afghanistan, CNN
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Yemen: The Forgotten War
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Soul of a Nation, ABC, Miss Lucille
CNN Digital, CNN, Running as Equals
CNN Heroes, CNN, Shirley Raines
The Undefeated Presents, ESPN, Why We Kneel
Vice News, Vice, Deaf in a Pandemic
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
20/20 ABC, The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later
48 Hours, CBS, What Happened to the Perfect Child?
60 Minutes, CBS, The Comeback
The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times, How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’
VICE News Tonight, Vice, This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
Axum: Journey to a Sacred City, CNN
Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs, CNN
Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People, The New York Times
The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN
9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage
VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels
VICE News Tonight, Vice, Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits
The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).