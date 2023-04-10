42-year-old woman who was told she ‘failed at life’ because she has no children goes viral

[Source]

A content creator went viral after posting a TikTok video about being 42 years old and childfree.

On March 6, TikToker Natalie Bright uploaded a 14-second clip of her dancing in the streets of New York while sharing negative comments she has received for being “a childless 42 year old.”

“Who’s going to take care of you when you’re 70,” “You dont [sic] know true love until you give birth,” “You will die alone” and “You failed at life” are just some of the comments Bright says she has encountered.

“Oh and there was ‘you probably cry in the bathroom everyday,’” she wrote in her post’s caption.

Several supportive TikTok users were quick to comment on Bright’s viral video, which has already garnered over 2.7 million views and 343,000 likes.

“I used to volunteer at a nursing home & some of the loneliest residents were ppl [people] with children. Having children doesn’t mean they’ll take care of you,” one user wrote.

“We all die alone no matter if we have kids or we don’t. Thanks for bringing positivity to this subject,” another user commented.

“I’ve got 3 kids and I’m proud of them however I have to say no you didn’t fail in life… you made a choice, live your life you want,” another user said.

Bright has gone viral in the past for her previous videos about her youthful appearance.

The TikToker, who frequently posts about fashion and beauty, saw one of her videos garner over 10.6 million views and 1.4 million likes in January.

“Girls dont [sic] want to be my friends when they find out that im [sic] 41,” the 5-second clip’s onscreen text says.

“All my friends had kids and moved to the suburbs. And im [sic] too old to make new friends in the city,” Bright wrote in the viral post’s caption.

The TikToker hopes to address ageism in her videos and also inspire her followers to engage in constructive conversations about the stigmas that surround getting older.

“People just have a lot of opinions about this because it’s not really openly discussed,” Bright told Insider last month. “It’s a sensitive subject.”

“The way I see it is happiness is what you make it,” she continued. “I want people to know that life without kids still can be fulfilling and happy.”