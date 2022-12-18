401(k) and IRA Contributions: You Can Do Both

Do you have a 401(k) plan through work? You can still contribute to a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) and/or traditional IRA as long as you meet the IRA’s eligibility requirements.

You might not be able to take a tax deduction for your traditional IRA contributions if you also have a 401(k), but that will not affect the amount you are allowed to contribute. In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 with a catch-up contribution for those 50 and over. In 2023, those amounts go up to $6,500 and $7,500.

It usually makes sense to contribute enough to your 401(k) account to get the maximum matching contribution from your employer. But adding an IRA to your retirement mix after that can provide you with more investment options and possibly lower fees than your 401(k) charges. A Roth IRA will also give you a source of tax-free income in retirement. Here are the rules you’ll need to know.

Key Takeaways Having a 401(k) account at work doesn’t affect your eligibility to make IRA contributions.

Your income determines whether your traditional IRA contributions are deductible.

The amount of money you can contribute to a Roth IRA depends on your income.

Spousal IRAs allow you to contribute when your spouse works even if you don’t have any earned income yourself.

The Internal Revenue Service imposes a 6% excise tax if you make excess contributions to your IRA.

IRA Eligibility and Contribution Limits

The contribution limits for both traditional and Roth IRAs are $6,000 per year, plus a $1,000 catch-up contribution for those 50 and older, for tax year and 2022. In 2023, the limits are $6,500 for those under age 50 and $7,500 for those ages 50 and up.

You can split your contributions between different types of IRAs, for example by having both a traditional and a Roth IRA. But your total contribution cannot be higher than the limit for that year. Traditional and Roth IRAs also have some different rules regarding your contributions.

Traditional IRAs

Contributions to a traditional IRA are often tax-deductible. But if you are covered by a 401(k) or any other employer-sponsored plan, your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) will determine how much of your contribution you can deduct, if any.

The following tables break it down: