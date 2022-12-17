40,000 pounds of meatballs spill onto Virginia highway after tractor-trailers crash

Mama Mia!

Some 40,000 pounds of meatballs rolled onto I-95 in Virginia when two tractor trailers crashed early Friday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the interstate in Greensville County shortly before 12:30 a.m., Virginia state police confirmed to WAVY.

According to investigators, a tractor trailer driven by Al Stenford ran off the road and then smashed into a guardrail when Stenford over-corrected himself.

The rig jackknifed, causing the trailer to detach.

Another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, then unavoidably crashed into it.

It took the local fire department more than two hours to free the driver of the second tractor-trailer from the wreckage, WAVY reported.

Some 40,000 pounds of meatballs covered the Virginia highway following the crash.

One driver was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.



He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Petersburg with only minor injuries.

The crash caused traffic to shut down in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 until 4:30 a.m.

Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.