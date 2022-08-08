400 WGA Members Sign Pledge To Fight For Guild Coverage Of Animation Work – The Hamden Journal

More than 400 WGA screenwriters, showrunners and TV and streaming writers have signed a pledge saying they’re “committed to fighting for WGA coverage for all animation projects we create, write or produce moving forward. We want to be treated equal to live-action writers, not less than.” Signers include J.J. Abrams, Seth MacFarlane, Chuck Lorre, Amy Poehler and Mike Schur. See the full list below.
To that end, the WGA West’s board of directors has created an Animation Writers Organizing Committee, made up of established animation writers in screen, television and streaming. Co-chaired by Mike Scully, former showrunner for The Simpsons and former WGA West presidents David A. Goodman and Patric Verrone, the committee says it “stands ready to work with any animation writer committed to getting a Guild contract for their project or writing staff.”
“Whether writing for live action or animation, WGA members deserve a WGA deal,” the AWOC said in a communique to the guild’s members on Monday. “Unlike live action, however, Guild coverage for animation is not guaranteed by the Minimum Basic Agreement, so writers must demand it. Over the years, writers have successfully fought for and won coverage for numerous animation projects.
“Increasingly, however, some studios and production companies are insisting that WGA coverage is a ‘non-starter’ – even for WGA members – and force them to work under another union’s contract, where they receive less money, inferior health and pension benefits, and no residuals. For writers who have previously worked on Guild-covered animated shows, this is an extreme rollback.”
That other union is The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839.
“A WGA contract ensures that writers receive residuals, higher compensation, and essential health and pension benefits including paid parental leave,” the pledge says. “We, along with our fellow writers, must have the protections and security that come with WGA coverage.”
Here are the signers of the pledge:
John Aboud
J.J. Abrams
Nick Adams
Matthew Aldrich
Scott Alexander
Lucy Alibar
Gaby Allan
Liz Alper
Emily Altman
Arash Amel
Megan Amram
Francisco Angones
Richard Appel
John August
Kevin Avery
Minhal Baig
Andrew Baldwin
Carmiel Banasky
Ike Barinholtz
Aseem Batra
Laura Beason
Stuart Beattie
Elizabeth Benjamin
Alanna Bennett
Roger Black
Andrew Blitz
Rachel Bloom
Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Loren Bouchard
Duffy Boudreau
Travis Bowe
Soren Bowie
Brian Boyle
Guy Branum
Sam Brenner
Yoni Brenner
Max Brockman
Aaron Brownstein
Aaron Buchsbaum
Scott Z. Burns
Stewart Burns
Bill Burr
Kirker Butler
Josh Bycel
Nicole Byer
Abbey Caldwell
Steve Callaghan
Heather Anne Campbell
Josh Campbell
Robert M. Carlock
Yolanda Carney
Patti Carr
Alex Carter
Donick Cary
Daniel Castellaneta
Brett Cawley
Kevin Cecil
Joe Chandler
Marie Cheng
Stan Chervin
Nadiya Chettiar
Peter Chiarelli
Jemaine Clement
Alan R. Cohen
David X. Cohen
Joel Cohen
Robert Cohen
Seth Cohen
Michael Colton
Adam Conover
Curtis Cook
Julie Cooperman
L.E. Correia
Colin Francis Costello
James Coyne
Matthew William Craig
Cullen Crawford
Jen Crittenden
Katie Crown
John Francis Daley
Greg Daniels
Evan Daugherty
Marjorie David
Steven Davis
Meredith Dawson
Parker Deay
Gabe Delahaye
Caitie Delaney
Aadip Desai
Tom Devanney
Polina Diaz
Dominic Dierkes
Daniel Dominguez
Travis Donnelly
Garrett Donovan
Jeff Drake
Cirocco Dunlap
Clea DuVall
Jess Dweck
Adamma Ebo
Adanne Ebo
Ayo Edebiri
Lee Eisenberg
Christopher Encell
Taryn Englehart
Damien Fahey
Andrew Farmer
Jonathan Fernandez
Tina Fey
Jennifer Flackett
Brent Forrester
Caroline Fox
Dana Fox
Yvette Foy
F. Scott Frazier
Alan Freedland
Grace Freud
John Frink
Kale Futterman
Dan Fybel
Kelly Galuska
Henry Gammill
Tom Gammill
Simon Ganz
Erin Gibson
Michael Gilio
Fran Gillespie
Stephanie Gillis
Anthony Gioe
Lauren Glover
Will Gluck
Andrew Goldberg
Eric Goldberg
Jonathan Goldstein
Brandon Kyle Goodman
Cory Goodman
David A. Goodman
Maggie Gottlieb
Charlie Grandy
Dan Greaney
Josh GreenbArg
Katie Greenway
Dan Gregor
Matt Groening
Jonathan Groff
Broti Gupta
Daniel Hageman
Kevin Hageman
Marc Haimes
Justin Halpern
Lisa Hanawalt
Dante W. Harper
Rachel B. Hastings
Matt Hausfater
Caleb Hearon
Eric Heisserer
Emily Heller
Stephen Hely
Mark Hentemann
Dan Hernandez
Joe Heslinga
Christina Hodson
Lance Holloway
Laura Hooper Beck
Charles Hornsby
David Hornsby
Jerron Horton
Deric A. Hughes
Joel Hurwitz
James III
Brad Ingelsby
Gina Ippolito
Vidhya Iyer
Shantira Jackson
Scott Jacobson
Rick Jaffa
Sabrina Jalees
Gary Janetti
Al Jean
Artie Johann
Mitra Jouhari
Mike Judge
Paiman Kalayeh
Mindy Kaling
Adam Karp
Jeff Kauffmann
Kenneth Keeler
Gloria Calderon Kellett
Brian Kelley
Charlie Kelly
Peter Kelly
Charlie Kesslering
Alisha Ketry
Nahnatchka Khan
Elisabeth Kiernan Averick
Albert Kim
Kirsten King
Karey Kirkpatrick
Ryan Koh
Todd Komarnicki
Carlos Kotkin
Nick Kroll
Jaydi Samuels Kuba
Daniel Kunka
Deb Lacusta
Ariel Ladensohn
Mark Lafferty
Anne Lane
Bill Lawrence
Matthew Lawton
Rob LaZebnik
Aaron Lee
Andy Lee
Mike Leech
Josh Lehrman
Caroline Levich
Mark Levin
Steve Levitan
Minty Lewis
Zach Lewis
Ali Liebegott
Rob Lieber
Gabe Liedman
Adele Lim
Chris Lloyd
Tim Long
Phil Lord
Chuck Lorre
Seth MacFarlane
Ira Madison III
Sabrina Mahfouz
Robert Maitia
Justin Malen
David Mandel
Nick Mandernach
Scott Marder
E. Nicholas Mariani
Zoe Marshall
Cesar Mazariegos
Jen McCartney
Will McCormack
Michael McCullers
Matt McElaney
Shauna McGarry
Kristen McGregor
Aline Brosh McKenna
Michael McMahan
Sam Means
Patrick Meighan
Aaron Mendelsohn
Seth Meyers
Christopher Miller
Scott Gunnison Miller
M. Miller Davis
Julia Miranda
David Mirkin
Chase Mitchell
Elizabeth Molyneux
Wendy Molyneux
Monique Moses
Maggie Mull
Theresa Mulligan
Kieran Mulroney
Michele Mulroney
Shirin Najafi
Christine Nangle
Brian Nelson
William Nicholson
Nora Nolan
Bill Oakley
Tom O’Connor
Bill Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Jayme O’Guin
Tracy Oliver
Mike Olsen
Carolyn Omine
Lauren Otero
Gil Ozeri
Matt Pabian
Andy Parker
Vlas Parlapanides
Charles Parlapanides
Grace Parra
Saladin Patterson
Cinco Paul
Adam Pava
Drew Pearce
Eric Pearson
Dewayne Perkins
Amy-Jo Perry
Daniel Persitz
Amy Pocha
Amy Poehler
Jessica Poter
Ashleigh Powell
Rachel Powell
Noah Prestwich
Michael Price
Mitchell Pross
Kate Purdy
Ben Queen
Victor Quinaz
Eddie Quintana
Joanna Quraishi
Josh Rabinowitz
Luvh Rakhe
Beau Rawlins
Chris Regan
Mike Reiss
Thomas Reyes
Pamela Ribon
Rich Rinaldi
Liz Rivera
Erica Rivinoja
Hadiyah Robinson
Howard A. Rodman
Dailyn Rodriguez
Matt Rogers
Melissa Rosenberg
Zach Rosenblatt
Andy Roth
Mike Royce
Alex Rubens
Dan Rubin
Rocky Russo
Tim Saccardo
Jameel Saleem
Benji Samit
Vera Santamaria
Ramou Sarr
Joe Saunders
Jay Scherick
Holly Schlesinger
Rob Schrab
Jon Schroeder
Brandon Schultz
Patrick Schumacker
Mike Schur
Mike Scully
Sara Scully
Hillary Seitz
Matt Selman
Nicole Shabtai
Sanjay Shah
Julius Sharpe
April Shih
Mike Shoemaker
Dan Signer
Amanda Silver
Nicole Silverberg
Craig Silverstein
Max Silvestri
David Slack
Zach Smilovitz
Danny Smith
Nora Smith
Jeremy Sosenko
Emily Spivey
David Stassen
Jen Statsky
Loni Steele Sosthand
Sam Stefanak
Kyle Stegina
J. David Stem
Zackery Alexzander Stephens
Jared Stern
Dana Stevens
Meredith Stiehm
Lindsey Stoddart
Nicholas Stoller
Christy Stratton
Paul Stroud
Victoria Strouse
Matt Stuecken
Alec Sulkin
Edward Sullivan
Haldsted Sullivan
Lee Sung Jin
Charles Suozzi
Alison Tafel
Lloyd Taylor
Michael A. Taylor
Julie Thacker Scully
Betsy Thomas
Greg Thompson
Rawson Marshall Thurber
Peter Tibbals
Ava Tramer
Ted Travelstead
Alex Tse
Sheldon Turner
Danielle Uhlarik
Cat Vasko
Valeri Vaughn
Dan Vebber
Patric M. Verrone
John Viener
Alison Waller
Nic Wegener
Josh Weinstein
Danielle Weisberg
David N. Weiss
Matt Weitzman
Joe Wengert
Jeff Westbrook
John Whittington
Tracey Wigfield
Maiya Williams
Jessica Lee Williamson
Bill Wolkoff
Miles Woods
Linda Woolverton
Alan Yang
Yasemin Yilmaz
Nicole Yorkin
Kelvin Yu
Alex Zamm
Benjamin Zazove
Tim Zientek
Cody Ziglar
Lon Zimmet