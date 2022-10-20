400 missiles Kyiv gave to Russia now being used to attack Ukraine, Defense Express analyst says

The Х-55 missile in the Ukrainian Air Force Museum

“The evil joke is that about 400 X-55 missiles, which we handed over to the Russians, they converted to X-555s, and now these missiles are used for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. I emphasize, these are the missiles that we gave to the Russians in exchange for part of the so-called gas debt,” he said.

Read also: Top ten most effective Ukraine-made weapons

Russia has launched X-555 missiles over Ukraine on numerous occasions, including during the massive missile attack on Oct. 10.

In the latest attack that could have involved formerly Ukrainian missiles, the Russians attacked Ukraine from the north-east direction with strategic aircraft on Oct. 19, at 12.05 p.m., Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported.

The enemy launched six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers.

Four of the incoming missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems.

Read also: Russia estimated to have spent $400-700 million on Oct. 10 missile strikes

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on Oct. 11 said that the Russian Federation was launching Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles from the regions of Astrakhan, the Caspian Sea, and other regions.

The range of these missiles can be up to 5,500 kilometers, but they do not fly as fast as other missiles, which is why the air raid alert lasts so long.

Several recent air raid alerts in Ukraine have lasted in excess of five hours.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine