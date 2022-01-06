$400 for Amazon Prime subscribers (save $149)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you absolutely positively must buy the AirPods Max (shown here in black), at least take advantage of Woot’s $149 discount. (Photo: Apple)

I’m an iPhone owner and have been for years. I also use my AirPods Pro on an almost daily basis and my iPad too. So there are Apple products I really like and will (grudgingly) pay a premium for.

The Apple AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones are not one of those products, for reasons I’ll explain below. However, I feel obligated to share that they’re on sale right now for the lowest price on record: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the AirPods Max (pink) for $400, a full $149 off. Just one catch: You must have an Amazon Prime subscription.

(Need one? No problem. You can sign up for your .)

$400 $549 at Woot

Amazon owns Woot, you see. Although a Prime subscription isn’t normally a requirement, it is for this particular deal. By the way, if pink isn’t your color, you can choose Space Gray — but then the price jumps to $460 (still a solid discount).

Although I haven’t tried the AirPods Max myself, I have no doubt they’re good headphones. Probably even great. User ratings around the interwebs typically fall between 4.5 and 4.7 stars (out of 5), and most professional reviews range between very positive and outright gushing. (Read Engadget’s AirPods Max review, which leans closer to the former.)

But the $549 price tag is borderline insulting. I know there are audiophiles out there who feel money is no object when it comes to their music and their ears, but I could never justify paying that much for a set of headphones.

Even if I felt like splurging, I’d look to the Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM4, two top-rated headphones you can often find on sale for under $300.

Honestly, though, I suspect most folks would be happy with my all-time-favorite budget headphones from Wyze. Currently selling for $68 at Amazon, they deliver a comfy fit, great sound, amazingly good active noise-canceling (ANC) and a clever transparency-mode feature.

Story continues

But I get it: Sometimes the heart wants what the heart wants, and the same goes for the ears. If your organs absolutely insist on the AirPods Max, at least you have this chance to get a significant discount.

What do you think? Is this the Max deal you’ve been waiting to see? Share your ‘phones feelings in the comments section below.

$400 $549 at Woot

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.