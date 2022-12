Textron



stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army.

Word of the award came late Monday. The Army is turning to



Textron



(ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk.