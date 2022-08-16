4 takeaways from the Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

The Eagles announced Monday that they are trading tight end/wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for defensive back Ugo Amadi.

A 2019 second-round pick drafted ahead of DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and others, Arcega-Whiteside has caught 16 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown during three mediocre seasons.

An analytics-based drafted pick, Arcega-Whiteside was a red zone monster at Stanford, and the assumption was that his college success would translate to the NFL. That wasn’t the case, and after three seasons at wide receiver, Arcega-Whiteside attempted a move to tight end in hopes of breaking out.

With the move now complete, here are four takeaways from the deal.

DK Metcalf will forever loom large

Arcega-Whiteside will forever be compared to DK Metcalf, and their career trajectories aren’t even close.

While Arcega-Whiteside has 16 career receptions, Metcalf is now one of the NFL’s most productive and highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

Arcega-Whiteside’s future

A tight end with the Eagles, Arcega-Whiteside will now transition to a Seahawks team that isn’t overly deep at receiver or tight end.

What does Ugo Amadi bring?

Listed as a defensive back by the Eagles, Amadi was a 2019 fourth round pick of the Seahawks and has played all three seasons in Seattle.

He matched his career-high with 54 tackles in 2021 and logged his first career interception as a safety and slot cornerback.

Eagles impact

Philadelphia still needs to waive or release three more players to get to the 85-player minimum.

Philadelphia still has rookie Grant Calcaterra, veteran Richard Rodgers, and Noah Togiai behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll at tight end.

