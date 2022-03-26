4 takeaways from the Eagles agreeing to a deal with former Chargers LB Kyzir White

The Eagles quietly made a sound move on Saturday, agreeing to a one-year deal with linebacker Kyzir White.

White played safety for the West Virginia Mountaineers and was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

An Emmaus High School alum from Western Pennsylvania, White enrolled at West Virginia following two years at Lackawanna College and recorded 152 total tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defended, and four forced fumbles as a safety during his tenure with the Mountaineers.

After struggling to adjust as a linebacker under former head coach Anthony Lynn, White had a breakout 2021 season under new coach Brandon Staley.

Here are four takeaways from the move.

Contract terms

Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after intercepting Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are signing the former Chargers linebacker to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

White offers dynamic playmaking ability

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after a defensive stop against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A former safety, White will provide an instant impact with his ability to play freely in space, sound against the run, while also making plays in coverage, and as a blitzer.

In 2021, White had 144 tackles, seven for loss, three passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Kyzir White finished the season with the 8th most tackles (144 total) per Pro Football Reference and the 4th most stops (53) per PFF among all linebackers in the league. 44 had an awesome season and deserves a big pay day by the Chargers!

Story continues

Offseason needs quietly being met

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watches from the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a huge money free agent signing, but White provides versatility, playmaking ability and another dual-threat asset for Jonathan Gannon’s revamped defense. White can complement T.J. Edwards, fill-in at middle linebacker and the move does nothing to disrupt what Haason Reddick will offer as a pass rusher.

It also provides competition for Davion Taylor at the WILL spot as well.

NFL Draft

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) runs the ball against Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There was no guarantee that the Eagles would target a linebacker in the first round and with White on the roster, adding a name like Devin Lloyd is now highly unlikely.

Philadelphia could still target Nakobe dean in the first or Chad Muma in the second round, but the addition of White likely eliminates the Eagles targeting a linebacker early on.

1

1

1

1