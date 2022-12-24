4 strangers drove more than 16 hours from Florida to Ohio after their flight was canceled and documented their adventures on TikTok

Cars driving through snowfall in Northeast United States.MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

A group of strangers rented a car and drove from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio.

They rented a vehicle after their flight was canceled Thursday due to a severe winter storm.

One traveler named Bridget Schuster documented the journey on TikTok, garnering more than 11 million views.

Four strangers joined forces and drove more than 16 hours from Florida to Ohio after a severe winter storm threw a wrench in their plans.

WTSP reports that a winter storm prompted the flight cancellation, and according to WEWS, who interviewed one of the travelers, the trip ultimately took 18-19 hours instead of the estimated 16.

Parts of the US were hit with a winter storm this weekend — more than 4,500 flights were canceled by Friday afternoon and so far almost 2,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve.

One woman documented their travels on TikTok which went viral

On Friday, TikTok user Bridget Schuster uploaded the first of nine videos chronicling the unexpected trip with fellow travelers Greg Henry, Shobi Maynard, and a woman named Abby.

According to Schuster’s first video, which amassed 8.2 million views as of Saturday, the group decided to rent a car after their flight from Tampa, Florida, to Cleveland, Ohio, was canceled on Thursday.

“The earliest flight they could get us on was Christmas Eve at 6 pm so here we are,” Schuster wrote.

Later, Schuster shared updates on TikTok as the four of them traveled in the rental car, including making a pit stop at Chipotle halfway through the trip. In a third video, Schuster told her followers they made it to Virginia, but the bad weather was ramping up.

“ETA 6:28am,” Schuster wrote. “6.2 hours left but this storm isn’t looking too great for us.”

The next video posted at 3:31 a.m. on Friday showed the group driving through the storm, marking three hours and five minutes left to their journey. At that time, the group was “almost” out of West Virginia and slowly approaching Ohio.

The group appeared to run into the brunt of the storm in the sixth video when they officially crossed into Ohio. One of the passengers was filmed making snow angels in a gas station parking lot while others shopped inside. Cleveland.com reported that bad weather hit the area around Friday morning.

“Update: in Ohio! Stopped for gas and coffee. ETA: 7:25 am,” Schuster wrote. “2 hours and 6 minutes left.”

During a 7:20 a.m. update, Schuster told her followers that the “roads aren’t great” and their ETA increased by more than an hour.

In her final update, Schuster revealed that the group made it to Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

“Thanks everyone for following along on the journey. Reading everyone’s comments and seeing everyone rooting for us was the highlight of this trip,” she captioned the post.

Schuster did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. As of Saturday, her videos have garnered over 11 million views.

The group was initially ‘leery’ of traveling together but couldn’t think of a better option

In an interview with WJW, Henry said he was checking different airline counters after his flight was canceled and met Maynard. The two men later ran into Schuster and Abby, who were also trying to get to Cleveland.

“They were a little leery,” Henry told the outlet, referring to his travel mates. “I’m like, ‘I don’t think they’re going to come with me,’ because we don’t know each other.”

Despite never meeting before, Maynard said the four of them bonded during the trip.

“It was fun. We all got to know each other and hang out and we had a lot of deep conversations, so we had a good time,” he said.

